Mayor Broome announces BRPD interim chief after Dabadie retires

Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie has retired from his position and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has announced his temporary replacement.

Chief Carl Dabadie has submitted a letter notifying me of his decision to retire from the Baton Rouge Police Department. He has requested and I have approved annual leave time until his last day of service on Oct. 2. I wish him the best in all of his future endeavors. As the leader of this city and parish, I commend him for more than three decades of service. I have appointed Lt. Jonny Dunnam as interim chief. He is a veteran professional with almost 29 years of law enforcement expertise in police department policy and procedures. Dunnam began his career in uniform patrol where he spent three years before moving to the criminal investigations division as a burglary detective. After spending eight years in criminal investigations, he began a 14-year stint in internal affairs as an investigator and supervisor. He has since spent the last three years as the department’s public information office commander. Dunnam, a Baton Rouge native and graduate of Tara High School, is an alumnus of the FBI National Academy (Session 257). He holds a graduate certificate in criminal justice education from the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from the University of Phoenix. The interim chief will not be applying for the permanent position. A national search for a permanent chief will commence after the application process is opened. We will work with Human Resources and Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service on the process to advertise and fill the position. The process will begin immediately.

According to reports, two weeks ago Dabadie told Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office he was retiring. The notice was between Dabadie and Broome until Monday's announcement.

On Thursday, Dabadie turned in all the necessary paperwork needed for retirement and cleaned out his office over the weekend.

Dabadie’s job has been in jeopardy since the election of East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who vowed to put a new leader at the top of the police department.

Broome, who was sworn into office in January, has said she believes the police department needs fresh leadership in the wake of the police shooting of Alton Sterling. However, the chief’s position was protected by civil service laws that prevented the mayor from terminating the chief without proper cause.

Dabadie was sworn in as chief on February 25, 2013, following a tumultuous tenure by the previous chief, Dewayne White.

Dabadie, a Baton Rouge native, graduated from Baker High School. He joined the Baton Rouge Police Department in 1985 as a second generation police officer just one year after his father, Lt. Carl Dabadie, Sr., was killed in the line of duty.

