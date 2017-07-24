Mayor Sharon Weston Broome holds news conference on tax proposal, public safety, more

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome held a news conference Monday morning to provide details about a tax proposal to fund roads and transportation in Baton Rouge.

The 5-mill property tax proposal will go before the East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday. If the council approves, the measure will appear on the ballot for the November election.

.@MayorBroome says it is her understanding @BRPD Chief Dabadie has rendered a "letter of retirement," says he is an "honorable" man @WAFB — Kevin Frey (@KevinWAFB) July 24, 2017

Public safety, flood recovery, and HIV/AIDS prevention were also discussed during the news conference.

