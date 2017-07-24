Mayor Sharon Weston Broome holds news conference on tax proposal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome holds news conference on tax proposal, public safety, more

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome held a news conference Monday morning to provide details about a tax proposal to fund roads and transportation in Baton Rouge.

The 5-mill property tax proposal will go before the East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday. If the council approves, the measure will appear on the ballot for the November election.

Public safety, flood recovery, and HIV/AIDS prevention were also discussed during the news conference.

