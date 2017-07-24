Injured deputy, Lt. Bruce Simmons, receives check from donations to help with medical bills

Lt. Bruce Simmons, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office who was wounded in the July 2016 ambush shooting, received a check Monday morning to help with ongoing medical expenses.

Simmons accepted a check for $65,000 from donations raised by the Motorman 5K in May.

"It's been a long road for me, but like I said, the support has always been there from the day of the incident - the support from the community, the support from my family and law enforcement has been there since day one and it's never went away; it's gotten stronger," Simmons said.

He has undergone multiple surgeries to repair damage to his arm, hip, and leg.

Simmons was promoted to lieutenant during a special ceremony Thursday.

