Denham Springs begins final pass for flood debris pickup

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 24More >>
If you live in Denham Springs and still have flood debris on your property, you are asked to move it to the curb as soon as possible. The final pass for flood debris pickup in Denham Springs starts Monday (July 24).More >>
Take a look at this surveillance video taken from a home in the Villa Del Rey subdivision in Baton Rouge on Friday evening.More >>
A 61-year-old man was found dead Sunday afternoon in Livingston Parish.More >>
Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday evening.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.More >>
The New Orleans Police Department Fatality Section is investigating a traffic fatality that claimed the life of an unidentified male motorcyclist.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
