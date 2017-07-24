Denham Springs begins final pass for flood debris pickup - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Denham Springs begins final pass for flood debris pickup

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) -

If you live in Denham Springs and still have flood debris on your property, you are asked to move it to the curb as soon as possible.

The final pass for flood debris pickup in Denham Springs starts Monday (July 24).

If you live within the city limits, you're asked to have all flood debris at the curb. 

Eligible items include damaged furniture, flooring, insulation, and sheetrock.

