VIDEO: Home surveillance catches alleged thief in the act

Surveillance video from a home in the Villa Del Rey subdivision has captured what appears to be an alleged thief in the act.

The video, taken Friday evening, shows an unknown man walking up to the home, softly knocking on the door, and then running with a package left on their doorstep when nobody answers.

The homeowner said the package stolen was a birthday gift for her 4-year-old granddaughter.

The homeowner said she was notified that the package had been delivered but when she went outside to get it from her front porch, it was gone. A family member reviewed the surveillance video and revealed an alleged theft had been caught on camera.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking into this but also said this type of theft happens often. To prevent it, police said to make sure someone is at home at the expected delivery time.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

