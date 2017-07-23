Police say about 60 rounds fired at house where 4 injured; 4 arrested

Four people were injured and four suspects were arrested in a shooting Sunday evening.

Jail records show the following suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison:

Demarco White, 17

Tyrese James, 18

Jamie Dailey, 18 (picture not provided)

Deshawn Breaux, 22

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened on Avenue H near Blount Road just after 5 p.m. Police said there were eight people inside the home at the time, including a 2-month-old. They added the four people injured were taken the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening

According to investigators, three of the suspects fired about 60 rounds. Detectives reported the suspects shot up the house with a "shotgun, assault rifle and handgun." They added group then jumped into an SUV and drove off.

Investigators said they followed the suspects down I-110 South near the Governor's Mansion curve. According to police, the suspects bailed from the fleeing vehicle and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

All four suspects are charged with attempted first-degree murder (8 counts), illegal use of a weapon, and resisting an officer. White faces an additional charge of possession of Schedule II, possession of firearm with CDS. Breaux faces an additional charge of aggravated flight.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

