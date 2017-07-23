4 injured in shooting on Avenue H - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

4 injured in shooting on Avenue H

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday evening.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 10360 Ave. H just after 5 p.m. Sunday. 

Police say four people were injured, but were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police pursued the suspects down I-110 South near the Governor's Mansion curve. According to police, the suspects bailed from the fleeing vehicle and ran into an adjacent neighborhood.

Four suspects are currently in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Major Assaults Division 389-3844 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Bush's Baked Beans announces voluntary recall

    Bush's Baked Beans announces voluntary recall

    Sunday, July 23 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-07-23 23:14:18 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-07-23 23:14:18 GMT

    Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.  

    More >>

    Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.  

    More >>

  • After Craigslist scam, man can't enter his own home

    After Craigslist scam, man can't enter his own home

    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:29:14 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:29:14 GMT

    The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.

    More >>

    The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.

    More >>

  • NASA issues warning: You may have a bad pair of eclipse glasses

    NASA issues warning: You may have a bad pair of eclipse glasses

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:22 AM EDT2017-07-21 15:22:03 GMT
    The path of the total solar eciipse on August 21, 2017 crosses directly over Columbia and the Midlands. (Source: NASA)The path of the total solar eciipse on August 21, 2017 crosses directly over Columbia and the Midlands. (Source: NASA)

    As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed. 

    More >>

    As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly