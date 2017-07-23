4 injured in shooting on Avenue H

Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday evening.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 10360 Ave. H just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police say four people were injured, but were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police pursued the suspects down I-110 South near the Governor's Mansion curve. According to police, the suspects bailed from the fleeing vehicle and ran into an adjacent neighborhood.

Four suspects are currently in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Major Assaults Division 389-3844 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

