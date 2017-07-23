4 injured, 4 arrested after shooting and chase in Baton Rouge

Four people were injured and four suspects were arrested in a shooting Sunday evening.

Jail records show the following suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison:

Demarco White, 17

Tyrese James, 18

Jamie Dailey, 18

Deshawn Breaux, 22

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened on Avenue H near Blount Road just after 5 p.m.

Police said the four people injured were taken the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Investigators said they followed the suspects down I-110 South near the Governor's Mansion curve. According to police, the suspects bailed from the fleeing vehicle and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

The four suspects remain in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.