BR Team wins International Poetry Slam

Young Baton Rouge poets are bringing home some hardware after a competition in San Francisco.

A team assembled by Forward Arts, a nonprofit organization in Baton Rouge, took first place in Brave New Voices Saturday night. The contest included 60 teams from around the world.

The Baton Rouge squad topped teams from big cities like Boston and Philadelphia to take the top award.

The Executive Director for Forward Arts says it was a great learning experience for them.

"They're learning how to create intellectual property out of nothing but a blank sheet of paper,” said Chancelier Skidmore. "And they're learning professionalism, how to prepare and take the stage and give the audience a quality performance. The quality performance that they paid for. And delivering that quality product on time."

Each of the team members performed a poem for an audience of around 3,000 people.

The team was made up of Jazmyn Smith, Olivia Williams, Kalvin Morris, Imani McCollum, Imani Sundiata, and Chazzie Hayes.

They are coached by Disree Dallagiacomo.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.