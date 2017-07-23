Returning Starters: Damian Johnson (QB), Tyler Williams (WR/DB), Will Montgomery (WR), Trent Jourdan (WR/LB), Cole Laprarie (C/LB), Gage Fuller (WR/DB), Owen Jarreau (OL/DL), Grayson Burns (OL/DL), Devin Christophe (OL/DL) Patrick Chustz (OL/DL), Josh Gaspard (RB/DB) Ryan Smith (TE/LB) Austin Francois (RB/LB)

2017 Outlook: The FRA Gators outlook for the season is to compete for the District Championship and host a playoff game. The Gators are returning 17 starters and will be trying to accomplish a winning record, which has not been accomplished since 1993. The Biggest Challenge is to stay healthy this season with a roster size of 31 players. Also the team must not be complacent on their accomplishments they had last season. The Gators are working hard to make a statement on defense this season which struggled throughout last season. The Gators will also try to improve their offensive attack which averaged 39 points per game and over 400 yards per game.

Information provided by False River Academy.

