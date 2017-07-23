School Info - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

School Info

School Name: False River Academy

Mascot: Gators

Location: New Roads

District: 5-1A

Coaching Staff: Darin Moore (head coach), Glenn Lee, Joel Daigle, Gregg Morris, Thomas Marler, Ben Hall, Ira Jewitt

School Principal: Ashley Allen

2016 Record: 5-6

Type of Offense: Pistol Spread Option

Type of Defense: 4-3

