School Info

School Name: False River Academy
Mascot: Gators
Location: New Roads
District: 5-1A
Coaching Staff: Darin Moore (head coach), Glenn Lee, Joel Daigle, Gregg Morris, Thomas Marler, Ben Hall, Ira Jewitt
School Principal: Ashley Allen
2016 Record: 5-6
Type of Offense: Pistol Spread Option
Type of Defense: 4-3
