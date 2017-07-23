Roster - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Roster

1 Devin Brock RB/DB Sr.

2 Adam Blanchard QB/DB Jr.

4 Adam Theriot RB/DB Jr.

5 Justin Rivet RB/DB Jr.

6 Landon LeBlanc RB/DB Sr.

7 Reese Barrilleaux RB/DL Sr.

8 Peter Anderson WR/DB Jr.

10 Grant Blanchard WR/DB So.

14 Jacob Schlatre WR/DB So.

18 Martin Noel RB/DB So.

20 Cobie Lockett RB/DB So.

51 Devin Romig OL/DL Jr.

52 Parker Devillier OL/LB So.

53 Logan Rodriguez OL/DL Sr.

56 Brandon Berthelot OL/DL So.

66 Brendan Dunbar OL/DL So.

70 Logan Morel OL/DL Sr.

74 Bailey Albarado OL/DL Sr.

80 Jacob Reinhardt WR/DL Sr.

Josh Carbo OL/DL Sr.

Grant Cedotal OL/DL Sr.

Hunter Comeaux RB/DB Fr.

Christian Gantt QB/DB Fr.

Christopher Holmes RB/DB Fr.

Ja’Quan Jones RB/LB Fr.

Isaiah Jones WR/DB So.

Cedric Melancon RB/DB Fr.

Information provided by St. John High School.

