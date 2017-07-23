1 Devin Brock RB/DB Sr.
2 Adam Blanchard QB/DB Jr.
4 Adam Theriot RB/DB Jr.
5 Justin Rivet RB/DB Jr.
6 Landon LeBlanc RB/DB Sr.
7 Reese Barrilleaux RB/DL Sr.
8 Peter Anderson WR/DB Jr.
10 Grant Blanchard WR/DB So.
14 Jacob Schlatre WR/DB So.
18 Martin Noel RB/DB So.
20 Cobie Lockett RB/DB So.
51 Devin Romig OL/DL Jr.
52 Parker Devillier OL/LB So.
53 Logan Rodriguez OL/DL Sr.
56 Brandon Berthelot OL/DL So.
66 Brendan Dunbar OL/DL So.
70 Logan Morel OL/DL Sr.
74 Bailey Albarado OL/DL Sr.
80 Jacob Reinhardt WR/DL Sr.
Josh Carbo OL/DL Sr.
Grant Cedotal OL/DL Sr.
Hunter Comeaux RB/DB Fr.
Christian Gantt QB/DB Fr.
Christopher Holmes RB/DB Fr.
Ja’Quan Jones RB/LB Fr.
Isaiah Jones WR/DB So.
Cedric Melancon RB/DB Fr.
Information provided by St. John High School.
