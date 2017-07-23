Returning Starters: #74 Bailey Albarado, OL/DL; #8 Peter Anderson, WR/DB; #7 Reese Barrilleaux, TE/DL; #2 Adam Blanchard, QB/DB; #1 Devin Brock, RB/DB; #6 Landon LeBlanc, RB/DB; #20 Cobie Lockett, RB/LB; #5 Justin Rivet, RB/DB; #53 Logan Rodriguez, OL/DL; #51 Devin Romig, OL/DL; #4 Adam Theriot, RB/DB

2017 Outlook: After an 0-10 season in 2016, the Eagles return a number of starters who gained valuable experience playing for a young team last season. With a completely overhauled coaching staff, and the program’s third head coach in as many years, the Eagles will need to come together quickly as they head into fall camp. The Eagles will lean on experience, chemistry, and senior leadership as they prepare to compete in the challenging District 6-1A

Information provided by St. John High School.

