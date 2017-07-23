School Info - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

School Info

School Name: St. John High School

Mascot: Eagles

Location: Plaquemine

District: 6-1A

Coaching Staff: James Piker (head coach), Dale Creamer, TJ Williams, Josh Johnson

School Principal:  Cherie Schlatre

2016 Record: 0-10

Type of Offense: Triple Option

Type of Defense: Multiple

