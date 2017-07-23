School Info

School Name: St. John High School
Mascot: Eagles
Location: Plaquemine
District: 6-1A
Coaching Staff: James Piker (head coach), Dale Creamer, TJ Williams, Josh Johnson
School Principal: Cherie Schlatre
2016 Record: 0-10
Type of Offense: Triple Option
Type of Defense: Multiple
Copyright WAFB 2017. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.