61-year-old man found dead from gunshot wound, identified

Take a look at this surveillance video taken from a home in the Villa Del Rey subdivision in Baton Rouge on Friday evening.More >>
Take a look at this surveillance video taken from a home in the Villa Del Rey subdivision in Baton Rouge on Friday evening.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, July 23More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, July 23More >>
A 61-year-old man was found dead Sunday afternoon in Livingston Parish.More >>
A 61-year-old man was found dead Sunday afternoon in Livingston Parish.More >>
Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday evening.More >>
Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday evening.More >>
Young Baton Rouge poets are bringing home some hardware after a competition in San Francisco.More >>
Young Baton Rouge poets are bringing home some hardware after a competition in San Francisco.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
The toddler had to get six stitches on her back where the dog bit her.More >>
The toddler had to get six stitches on her back where the dog bit her.More >>