61-year-old man found dead from gunshot wound, identified

A 61-year-old man was found dead Sunday afternoon in Livingston Parish.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the victim, identified as Rick McBride, appears to have died from a gunshot wound. Officials are still trying to determine what happened.

"This investigation is still very much ongoing at this hour," Ard said. "From the evidence we have collected so far, we do suspect foul play. Again, we are still attempting to determine exactly what happened, and when."

The body was found off of Pike Park Ln., near Walker South Rd. just before noon on Sunday.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

