61-year-old man found dead from apparent gunshot wound

A 61-year-old man was found dead Sunday afternoon in Livingston Parish.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the victim appears to have died from a gunshot wound. Officials are still trying to determine what happened.

The body was found off of Pike Park Ln., near Walker South Rd. just before noon on Sunday.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

