Louisiana attorney general warns of tobacco settlement scam - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Louisiana attorney general warns of tobacco settlement scam

Attorney General Jeff Landry (Source: WAFB) Attorney General Jeff Landry (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) -

Louisiana's attorney general is warning residents not to believe online ads that say people can receive money from a settlement reached between states and tobacco companies.

Attorney General Jeff Landry says his office has received questions about online promotions suggesting individuals can access thousands per month by signing up to receive cash payments. The ads prompt people to buy a subscription - providing personal information and a credit card number - to learn about how they can access the money.

But people can't get individual payments from the tobacco settlement. The money flows directly to states for programs. Louisiana uses the payments for health and education programs.

Landry's office says anyone who received the tobacco settlement ads and wants to file a complaint can do so at 800-351-4889 or online .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 9 die in immigrant-smuggling attempt in sweltering truck

    9 die in immigrant-smuggling attempt in sweltering truck

    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:50 AM EDT2017-07-23 09:50:46 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 22:12:39 GMT

    Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.

    More >>

    Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.

    More >>

  • After Craigslist scam, man can't enter his own home

    After Craigslist scam, man can't enter his own home

    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:29:14 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:29:14 GMT

    The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.

    More >>

    The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly