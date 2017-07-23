Two killed in fiery Rapides Parish crash

Early Sunday morning, state police say a single vehicle crash killed two people after catching fire.

On July 23, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a crash around 12:05 a.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 112 near LA Hwy 488.

The crash involved a 2008 Honda Accord. The Honda was travelling eastbound on LA Hwy 112, when the driver lost control and went to left side of the roadway.

State police say after exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with two trees and partially reentered the westbound lane, where it became engulfed in flames.

There were two people in the car at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

According to state police, both were pronounced dead at the scene. They say identities of both occupants are being withheld, at this time, pending positive identification by DNA analysis.

They also say it is unknown, at this time, if seat belts were used by the occupants or if the driver was impaired, but routine toxicology samples were taken.

The investigation remains ongoing.

