Man on parole for life sentence arrested after opening fire while riding bike, shooting in front officers

A Baton Rouge man, who was out on parole for an aggravated rape conviction with a life sentence, opened fire while riding his bicycle through a neighborhood.

The Baton Rouge Police Department have in custody George Tate, Jr., 54, on charges of illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

On Saturday, July 22, while in the area of Lobdell and Tom Dr., two BRPD officers heard a loud gunshot around the 7300 block of Tom Dr.

Authorities say as the two officers began searching the area they noticed Tate riding a bicycle, travelling westbound on Tom Dr.

According to the probable cause report, two witnesses in the parking lot of Club Elite, also located on Tom Dr., told the officers the man on the bike shot his gun while riding past.

Officers then attempted to take Tate into custody, according to reports.

Police then put their spotlight on Tate and commanded for him to show his hands. They say he then reached into his waistband and “removed a black semi-auto handgun,” which was later identified as a 9mm handgun containing a live round in the chamber and loaded magazine.

According to authorities, Tate then shot the gun to the ground, rode his bike for a short distance in an attempt to get away, and was then taken into custody by the officers.

Officers say once the gun was taken in as evidence, they noticed the serial number had been scratched off. According to reports, the number had been “ground scratched off.”

Tate was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held without bond.

The probable cause report noted Tate was found guilty of aggravated rape on November 6, 1981, which was a result of an attempted first degree murder, aggravated rape, and aggravated kidnapping arrest on July 15, 1980. In that case, Tate was sentenced to life but received parole in November 2014.

