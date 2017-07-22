Hundreds get free school supplies at community event

A couple of weeks shy of the new school year, with prices rising rather than falling, community leaders such as Representative C. Denise Marcelle and Metro Councilman LaMont Cole, and organizations like The CEO Mind Foundation, partnered to "Pack the Sack" and help lighten the load for parents with multiple school supply lists.

"It's really really beneficial to us, it helps us save on trying to go out and purchase supplies," said Chandelle Jackson, a mother of three.

But this mission is much more than just giving away school supplies for the men and women who made this happen.

"Children need to know that somebody in the community cares about them. They need a role model and as the statement always says 'it takes a village to raise a child,'" said supporter Conway Knighton.

Representative Marcelle said she began giving back to families in low-income areas over 10 years ago to make sure every child had the chance to succeed.

"They don't have to choose between groceries or between a bill, a house note and buying what their kids actually need to get started," said Marcelle.

Organizers of the event said children need to feel empowered to be successful and providing them with necessary tools to start the year right accomplishes that goal.

"These small tools, these small resources we provided the family with today, put them further along the way in being prepared once the school year starts. It helps them come into the classroom confident," said Metro Councilman LaMont Cole.

