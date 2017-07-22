Hundreds get free school supplies at community event

A couple of weeks shy of the new school year, with prices rising rather than falling, community leaders such as Representative C. Denise Marcelle and Metro Councilman LaMont Cole, and organizations like The CEO Mind Foundation, partnered to "Pack the Sack" and help lighten the load for parents with multiple school supply lists.More >>
A New Mexico woman was arrested after she repeatedly stabbed a victim that was asleep.More >>
A man wanted by the Washington State Department of Corrections was arrested in Ponchatoula, according to a release.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, July 22.More >>
Authorities have a man behind bars who they say used counterfeit money in the Mall of Louisiana to purchase items from Victoria’s Secret.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
