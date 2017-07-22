Police: Woman stabs sleeping victim multiple times in head, neck

Police say a New Mexico woman was arrested after she repeatedly stabbed a victim who was asleep.

Baton Rouge Police say the incident occurred in the 1300 block of Sharlo Avenue. Chelsea Ellington, 20, of New Mexico, allegedly stabbed a sleeping victim multiple times in the head and neck area.

Witnesses who heard the scuffle and the victim’s call for help say they found Ellington repeatedly stabbing the person as they tried to escape.

The two witnesses intervened and stopped Ellington from attacking the victim further.

Ellington allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim but said she didn’t know why she did it.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment.

Ellington was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder. Her bond is set at $100,000.

