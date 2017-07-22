Ponchatoula Police arrest escapee, sex offender from Washington

A man wanted by the Washington State Department of Corrections was arrested in Ponchatoula, according to a release.

James Dean Duncan, 30, was arrested Thursday, July 20, after Ponchatoula Police were called to the Circle K on Hwy. 22 following reports of a man harassing customers and acting suspiciously.

After a warrant check was run on Duncan, officers discovered he was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, and was listed as an escapee.

Duncan’s criminal history indicated he had been arrested in seven other states.

"The City of Ponchatoula is not the place for criminals to hide," said Chief Bry Layrisson. "Whether you commit crimes in our city, or are here on the run, Ponchatoula Police will bring you to justice."

