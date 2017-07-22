Brooklyn man arrested for using counterfeit cash in Mall of Louisiana

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, July 22.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, July 22.More >>
Authorities have a man behind bars who they say used counterfeit money in the Mall of Louisiana to purchase items from Victoria’s Secret.More >>
Authorities have a man behind bars who they say used counterfeit money in the Mall of Louisiana to purchase items from Victoria’s Secret.More >>
The New York Jets on Friday signed safety Jamal Adams of LSU, the sixth overall pick in the draft. Adams gets a four-year deal worth about $22 million.More >>
The New York Jets on Friday signed safety Jamal Adams of LSU, the sixth overall pick in the draft. Adams gets a four-year deal worth about $22 million.More >>
Farmers who lost at least $10,000 to last year's floods can get federal grants to cover up to $100,000 in such losses, and the application period begins Wednesday.More >>
Farmers who lost at least $10,000 to last year's floods can get federal grants to cover up to $100,000 in such losses, and the application period begins Wednesday.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
John Heard appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout a lengthy acting career, but it was his role as the father of Macauley Culkin's character in two "Home Alone" films that gained him notoriety.More >>
John Heard appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout a lengthy acting career, but it was his role as the father of Macauley Culkin's character in two "Home Alone" films that gained him notoriety.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
A girl, 10, was being pulled on a paddle board behind a boat driven by her father when she decided to take a dip. That's when a fish decided to attack.More >>
A girl, 10, was being pulled on a paddle board behind a boat driven by her father when she decided to take a dip. That's when a fish decided to attack.More >>