Brooklyn man arrested for using counterfeit cash in Mall of Louisiana

Authorities have a man behind bars who they say used counterfeit money in the Mall of Louisiana to purchase items from Victoria’s Secret.

The Baton Rouge Police Department have in custody Dana Mitchell, 47, of Brooklyn, New York on charges of eight counts of monetary instrument abuse and misdemeanor theft.

On June 22, 2016, officers with BRPD were dispatched to the Mall of Louisiana on Bluebonnet Blvd in response to a theft claim.

According to police, a Mall of Louisiana security guard was alerted by staff Mitchell had bought merchandise from a store within the mall by using counterfeit bills.

Authorities say Mall Security was able to track Mitchell down and found him in possession of several counterfeit bills as well as merchandise recently purchased from Victoria’s Secret.

A BRPD officers took Mitchell in custody and read him his rights, but police say he declined to comment.

According to authorities, the officer noticed five counterfeit $100 bills and fifty counterfeit $1 bills in Mitchell’s possession.

Police say they returned the merchandise to Victoria’s Secret after taking Mitchell into custody. They also say he had a receipt for the items, which showed he passed off three counterfeit $100 bills making the purchase.

Authorities say an employee of the lingerie store positively identified him as the person to make the purchase.

According to the probable cause report, Mitchell has previously been arrested for counterfeit money related crimes.

Mitchell was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the aforementioned charges. His bond was set at $4,500.

