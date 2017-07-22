Jets sign top draft pick S Jamal Adams of LSU

The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
D.J. Swearinger brought back several greats from the South Carolina football program to raise money for Palmetto Children's Hospital.More >>
SEC Football Media Days concluded on Thursday with media in attendance predicting Alabama to win the 2017 SEC Championship. Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division.More >>
A girl, 10, was being pulled on a paddle board behind a boat driven by her father when she decided to take a dip. That's when a fish decided to attack.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
