Application period starts Wednesday for farm flood grants

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, July 22.More >>
The New York Jets on Friday signed safety Jamal Adams of LSU, the sixth overall pick in the draft. Adams gets a four-year deal worth about $22 million.More >>
Farmers who lost at least $10,000 to last year's floods can get federal grants to cover up to $100,000 in such losses, and the application period begins Wednesday.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
A week-long trial ended Friday afternoon when a jury unanimously found Thairie Robinson guilty of first degree rape.More >>
A girl, 10, was being pulled on a paddle board behind a boat driven by her father when she decided to take a dip. That's when a fish decided to attack.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
