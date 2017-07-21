MISSING VETERAN: Livingston Parish officials searching for missing woman

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a missing veteran.

Officials say Christy Mann, 48, was last seen on Glen Ellis in Denham Springs. She was on foot and was wearing a white t-shirt, black and white shorts, and was carrying a white backpack. Mann also has a mixed bulldog as a service animal.

Mann is described as a white female with brown eyes and black, shoulder length hair. She also wears glasses and often wears a baseball hat.

Anyone with information on Mann's whereabouts should contact LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

