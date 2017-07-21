La. unemployment rate hits 3-year low; still one of the highest nationwide

Louisiana’s unemployment rate has hit a three-year low, though still ranks as one of the highest nationwide.More >>
Louisiana’s unemployment rate has hit a three-year low, though still ranks as one of the highest nationwide.More >>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a missing veteran.More >>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a missing veteran.More >>
At a meeting Friday, the Southern University Board of Supervisors decided to uphold the termination of Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Brandon Dumas.More >>
At a meeting Friday, the Southern University Board of Supervisors decided to uphold the termination of Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Brandon Dumas.More >>
A week-long trial ended Friday afternoon when a jury unanimously found Thairie Robinson guilty of first degree rape.More >>
A week-long trial ended Friday afternoon when a jury unanimously found Thairie Robinson guilty of first degree rape.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 21.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 21.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.More >>
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.More >>
Employees of Ruby Tequila's in Lubbock are saying they have not been paid for the past three weeks. A group of employees gathered at Fired Up Holdings, Inc. on Friday afternoon to collect their paychecks. The group was met by a few officers with the Lubbock Police Department.More >>
Employees of Ruby Tequila's in Lubbock are saying they have not been paid for the past three weeks. A group of employees gathered at Fired Up Holdings, Inc. on Friday afternoon to collect their paychecks. The group was met by a few officers with the Lubbock Police Department.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.More >>