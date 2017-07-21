42-year-old woman killed in hit and run during early morning hours Friday

Baton Rouge Police Department traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal hit and run that left a 42-year-old woman dead.

The incident happened in the 15900 block of Florida Blvd. around 3 a.m. on Friday, July 21. Officials say an unknown vehicle struck and killed a 42-year-old black female. The vehicle fled the scene prior to police arriving on scene.

Officials say the woman was walking on the edge of the inside lane of Florida Blvd. just west of the intersection of O'Neal Ln. and Central Thwy. when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information in this case should contact the BRPD Traffic Homicide Division at 225-389-7819 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.