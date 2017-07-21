Vendors submit applications to become medical marijuana cultivator at Southern University

Seven different vendors have submitted applications to potentially become the medical marijuana cultivator at Southern University.

The program is part of Southern University's Agricultural Research and Extension Center. The vendors who applied are as follows:

Advanced Bio Medical

Aqua Pharm

Citiva Louisiana

Columbia Care

Med Louisiana

Southern Roots

United States Hemp Corporation (USHC)

SU's Ag Center is currently reviewing applications. The school hopes to have all applications reviewed by July 31. For more information about the university's medical marijuana program, click here.

RELATED STORIES: Medical marijuana in Louisiana

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.