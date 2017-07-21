ROAD CLOSURE: Part of 190 to be closed over the weekend for railroad repairs

The Southern University Board of Supervisors has gone into executive session during a meeting Friday morning on a matter before the termination appeal hearing for Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Brandon Dumas.More >>
Seven different vendors have submitted applications to potentially become the medical marijuana cultivator at Southern University.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 21.More >>
US 190 (Airline Hwy.) will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21 for railroad repairs.More >>
The Livonia Police Department is currently seeking the public's help identifying a man they say tried to cash fraudulent payroll checks.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
Two Bossier City brothers are behind bars accused of cheating at a Shreveport casino and police are looking for the dealer they believe was in on the scheme.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
An unexploded World War II-era ordnance was discovered Tuesday at the Southern end of Hatteras Island, Virginia-Pilot reports.More >>
