ROAD CLOSURE: Part of 190 to be closed over the weekend for railroad repairs

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

US 190 (Airline Hwy.) will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21 for railroad repairs.

Airline will be closed at the Kansas City Southern railroad track east of the Old Mississippi River Bridge from 8 p.m. Friday, July 21 to 5 a.m. on Monday, July 24. This closure is so the railroad can replace the tracks at this crossing.

