Livonia PD seeking man accused of trying to cash fraudulent payroll checks

The Livonia Police Department is currently seeking the public's help identifying a man they say tried to cash fraudulent payroll checks.

Officials say the man entered Soprano's Supermarket, located on Hwy. 190 in Livonia, on May 31 and cashed two fraudulent checks from a local construction company. They say the suspect left in a green Toyota Corolla with switched license plates.

Anyone with information on this suspect should contact the Livonia Police Department at 225-637-2520 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

