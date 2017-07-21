Boil water advisory issued in Iberville Parish

A boil water notice has been issued in Iberville Parish, advises the Iberville Parish Council.

Iberville Parish District 3 customers who live on Bayou Jacob Rd. from 62850 to the Grosse Tete bridge and Old Hwy. 77 are under the advisory. The boil alert will be lifted after the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals performs testing that indicates there is no contamination in the water supply.

