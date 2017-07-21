Boil water advisory in Iberville Parish lifted

A boil water notice that was issued in Iberville Parish on Friday, July 21 has now been lifted.

Iberville Parish District 3 customers who live on Bayou Jacob Rd. from 62850 to the Grosse Tete bridge and Old Hwy. 77 are no longer under a boil water advisory.

Water testing has indicated there is no contamination in the water and it is safe for consumption.

