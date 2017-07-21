Boil water advisory in Iberville Parish lifted

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed a woman crashed the vehicle she was driving on Winbourne Avenue near Delaware Street just before 5 a.m. after being shot.More >>
Mid City Studio, a non-profit organization with the goal of creating a more unified, strong Mid City community, along with Radio Bar and Tin Roof Brewery, is holding its first annual fundraiser to raise money to build its own office space.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, July 25More >>
Four new food concepts are coming to the LSU Student Union this fall. They include Build Pizza by Design, Create Chop'd & Wrap'd, Redstick EATS, and The Big Squeezy.More >>
A boil water notice that was issued in Iberville Parish on Friday, July 21 has now been lifted.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
At least a dozen GOP senators have openly said they oppose or criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation, which he's revised as he's hunted Republican support.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
Clinton Wayne Warrington was apologetic Monday at Clark County Detention Center, but he did not deny the actions that landed him in jail.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.More >>
The northern Kentucky Health Department was forced to temporarily close a Golden Corral after the restaurant stayed open for hours without water.More >>
