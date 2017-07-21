Man found shot to death in vehicle on N Sherwood Forest identified

Police are investigating a fatal shooting on N Sherwood Forest Dr.

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim, identified as Eddie Isadore, 23, was found in his vehicle near the Town Oaks Apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

