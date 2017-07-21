Man receives 6-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to car - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man receives 6-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile

James Viscardis Jr. (Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office) James Viscardis Jr. (Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Court officials said a man accused of sexual assault has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a carnal knowledge charge.

The 23rd Judicial District Court reported James Viscardis Jr., 22, of Morgan City, pleaded guilty to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile in connection with a crime in Assumption Parish that investigators said went on for two years.

District Attorney Ricky Babin said Viscardis was sentenced by a district judge to six years in prison with credit for time served. He added Viscardis must also register as a sex offender.

Viscardis was arrested in August 2016.

