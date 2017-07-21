Man receives 6-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile

The Southern University Board of Supervisors has gone into executive session during a meeting Friday morning on the termination appeal hearing for Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Brandon Dumas.More >>
A donation drive, called Deaux-Nate for a Deaux-Nut, raised $8,000 in eight days for Deputy Nick Tullier's continued recovery from his injuries sustained during the ambush attack on July 17, 2016.More >>
Many families in Livingston Parish are still getting back into their homes after the August 2016 flood. The last thing they need is having to spend money on kids' uniforms.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 21.More >>
Court officials said a man accused of sexual assault has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a carnal knowledge charge.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
