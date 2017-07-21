YOUR TURN: Prison Reform

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Tamara Frank.

Frank and others commented on our Facebook page about our investigation into the criminal justice reforms that the state lawmakers passed this year. One of the new laws will allow some prisoners convicted of second degree murder to get a chance at parole. Frank’s sister died at the hands of a killer and she is not happy about this change.

In her words:

No, no, no. Do the crime, do your time. I'm fighting a clemency hearing on my sister's murderer now. People always say that we should consider leniency until it's their loved one in the ground, but I always say, no matter what happens here, true Judgment comes in Heaven.

