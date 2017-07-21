WATCH LIVE: SU Board of Supervisors set to hear termination appeal on Dumas

Officials say the teen was found safe in Port Allen. No further information was provided.More >>
The Southern University Board of Supervisors is holding a meeting Friday morning and the agenda includes the termination appeal hearing for Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Brandon Dumas.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 21.More >>
Even Louisiana's stellar food and culture couldn't get it off the "worst states to live in" list. This year, the Bayou State ranked second worst in a CNBC poll. Last year, Louisiana was ranked No. 7.More >>
A court date has been set to hear an appeal of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s restrictions on workplace discrimination. An appeals court will hear arguments on the matter on August 15.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife at the family's home in Gwinnett County on Thursday.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
