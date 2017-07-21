WATCH LIVE: SU Board of Supervisors set to hear termination appeal on Dumas

The Southern University Board of Supervisors is holding a meeting Friday morning and the agenda includes the termination appeal hearing for Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Brandon Dumas.

Southern University released the following statement on Dumas on July 20:

Dr. Brandon Dumas was given a termination notice with an effective date of August 10, 2017. He remains on leave until that time. Dr. Dumas has requested to appeal the notice with the SU Board of Supervisors. The appeal request will be considered at the Board of Supervisors meeting on July 21, 2017. The University has no further comments on this personnel matter.

School leaders last month acknowledged a sex tape had been leaked allegedly involving an employee and a student, but to this day, they have never publicly identified either of the people seen in the video and WAFB has been unable to confirm their identities as well. The same week that news came of the tape being leaked, the university suspended Dumas.

Dumas was placed on leave following the leak. In a statement, the school said it was pending a complete review of the procedures of Student Affairs. Thursday, SU made public their decision to fire him effective August 10, but has yet to say whether his termination was a result of the video or its investigation. Not long after the video surfaced, the school learned it was placed on warning by its accrediting agency, SACS-COC. According to the university website, Dumas serves on the school’s SACS reaffirmation committee.

