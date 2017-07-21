Poll ranks Louisiana No. 2 on 'worst states to live in' list

Even Louisiana's stellar food and culture couldn't get it off the "worst states to live in" list.

This year, the Bayou State ranked second worst in a CNBC poll. Last year, Louisiana was ranked No. 7.

The poll stated health and crime are some of the state's weakest points.

New Orleans was just ranked as the city with the most murders.

Louisiana also has a low quality of life ranking.

Alabama has the dubious honor of being ranked No. 1 on the list, with the poll citing inclusiveness, health, and crime as its low points.

