Appeals court set to hear arguments on Gov. Edwards's LGBT-rights protection order

A court date has been set to hear an appeal of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s restrictions on workplace discrimination.

An appeals court will hear arguments on the matter on August 15.

The governor banned Louisiana state agencies and contracts from discriminating based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

A state court, though, declared the order unlawful late last year after claims that he overstepped his authority.

Judge Todd Hernandez tossed out the Edwards's anti-discrimination executive order, ruling that it is unconstitutional. The decision was handed down on Dec. 14, 2016.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry sued the governor over the executive order.

Signed by the governor in April 2016, the executive order requires that most state contracts include protections for members of the LGBT community. The AG’s office has blocked dozens of legal contracts that contain the clause.

