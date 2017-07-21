Appeals court set to hear arguments on Gov. Edwards's LGBT-rights protection order

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 21.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 21.More >>
Even Louisiana's stellar food and culture couldn't get it off the "worst states to live in" list. This year, the Bayou State ranked second worst in a CNBC poll. Last year, Louisiana was ranked No. 7.More >>
Even Louisiana's stellar food and culture couldn't get it off the "worst states to live in" list. This year, the Bayou State ranked second worst in a CNBC poll. Last year, Louisiana was ranked No. 7.More >>
A court date has been set to hear an appeal of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s restrictions on workplace discrimination. An appeals court will hear arguments on the matter on August 15.More >>
A court date has been set to hear an appeal of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s restrictions on workplace discrimination. An appeals court will hear arguments on the matter on August 15.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Southern University says Dr. Brandon Dumas, who was allegedly involved in a video of a sexual nature, will be fired.More >>
Southern University says Dr. Brandon Dumas, who was allegedly involved in a video of a sexual nature, will be fired.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."More >>
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."More >>