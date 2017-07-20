A SECOND CHANCE: Meet the second degree murderers who now have a chance at parole

Early Thursday morning, six cars were broken into, according to the Zachary Police Department. Surveillance video from homeowners in the Settlement at Sandy Creek neighborhood allegedly shows a crime in progress.More >>
With a hammer and some elbow grease, Theortric Givens can match wits with any carpenter. His latest project is a dining room table set for a couple whose home flooded last August.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Bruce Simmons was welcomed back to work with a special ceremony Thursday.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a woman wanted for reportedly trying to use a stolen check to buy a washer and dryer.
To celebrate National Chicken Finger Day, Raising Cane's is holding a contest to win a trip to the New Orleans Friday Chicken Festival.
Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned.
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.
Six teenage members of the Burundi robotics team have been reported missing after traveling to Washington for an international competition.
A dog in Scotland reportedly gave birth to a green puppy - and apparently the colorful newborn is not the first of his kind.
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.
