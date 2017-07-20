Zachary Police Dept. investigating string of vehicle break-ins

Early Thursday morning, six cars were broken into, according to the Zachary Police Department. Surveillance video from homeowners in the Settlement at Sandy Creek neighborhood allegedly shows a crime in progress.

“The Settlement is a great neighborhood, great people. This never happens around here,” said homeowner, Dirk Ramirez.

However, Ramirez and his family were victims. Not only was his vehicle broken into, it was stolen as well. Ramirez says just before dawn, when his fiancée walked outside to leave for work, she noticed something missing.

“Came back inside and asked me where my truck was. I was about to walk out the door and I knew right then that it was stolen,” he said.

In a neighbor's surveillance video, a white truck can be seen driving into the neighborhood by itself, but leaving with a 2012 black Dodge Ram trailing it. That black truck belongs to Ramirez. “It just puts everyone in a bind whenever something like this happens,” he said.

The unfortunate part of this story, besides the Ramirez family's truck being stolen, is it was paid off. “You just have to suck it up. You keep it in the good Lord's hands and I'll just have to get another, have another truck note,” he said.

Zachary officials say they are considering the driver of the white truck as a person of interest in the case. Homeowners are encouraged to keep vehicle doors locked and remove anything valuable from sight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393.

