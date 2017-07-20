Woman wanted for trying to buy washer/dryer with check stolen from 78-year-old victim

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a woman wanted for reportedly trying to use a stolen check to buy a washer and dryer.

Officials say the woman, Annette Marie Burch, 44, went to Bellelos Furniture Store on Hwy. 1 S in Port Allen on June 30 and tried to use a check that was reportedly stolen from a 78-year-old victim. Burch reportedly signed the check and presented it to the cashier in an attempt to buy and washer and dryer worth $1,580.13.

Burch is wanted on one count of forgery and two counts of identity theft.

Burch is described as a black female, 5' 6" tall, weighing approximately 330 lbs. Anyone with information on Burch's whereabouts should contact WBRSO at 225-343-9234.

