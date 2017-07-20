Woman wanted for trying to buy washer/dryer with check stolen from 78-year-old victim

Early Thursday morning, six cars were broken into, according to the Zachary Police Department. Surveillance video from homeowners in the Settlement at Sandy Creek neighborhood allegedly shows a crime in progress.More >>
With a hammer and some elbow grease, Theortric Givens can match wits with any carpenter. His latest project is a dining room table set for a couple whose home flooded last August.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Bruce Simmons was welcomed back to work with a special ceremony Thursday.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a woman wanted for reportedly trying to use a stolen check to buy a washer and dryer.More >>
To celebrate National Chicken Finger Day, Raising Cane's is holding a contest to win a trip to the New Orleans Friday Chicken Festival.More >>
Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
A dog in Scotland reportedly gave birth to a green puppy - and apparently the colorful newborn is not the first of his kind.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
