Raising Cane's to give away trip to festival for National Chicken Finger Day

To celebrate National Chicken Finger Day, Raising Cane's is holding a contest to win a trip to the New Orleans Friday Chicken Festival.

Customers can enter for a chance to win a four-day/three-night trip for two to the New Orleans Fried Chicken Festival, which is scheduled for September 22 - 25. The festival features food, music, and family-friendly festivities.

To enter, click here. Entries will be taken through National Chicken Finger Day, which is July 27.

"National Chicken Finger Day is the perfect occasion for us to say 'thank you' to all of our Caniacs for their steadfast support over the years. Raising Cane's is excited to sponsor this year's New Orleans Fried Chicken Festival and we're looking forward to sending one of our loyal customers there, along with a friend, to enjoy the good times with us," said Matt Massey, RVP of operations for Raising Cane's.

