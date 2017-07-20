Wounded deputy promoted during ceremony welcoming him back after - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Wounded deputy promoted during ceremony welcoming him back after ambush attack last year

Sgt. Bruce Simmons promoted to lieutenant on first day back to work (Source: WAFB) Sgt. Bruce Simmons promoted to lieutenant on first day back to work (Source: WAFB)
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Bruce Simmons was welcomed back to work with a special ceremony Thursday.

"He's fought through it. He's fought through his operations and I'm proud to say that he's back with us today and I want to recognize Sgt. Bruce Simmons,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

Shortly after his introduction Thursday, Sgt. Simmons was promoted to Lieutenant Simmons.

Simmons is one of the officers who was shot in last year's police ambush attack, and he is finally returning to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for his first day back on the job.

"I had no idea that they were even thinking of something like this. It's just a great day all the way around. First day back, promoted to lieutenant, just a wonderful day,” said Simmons.

