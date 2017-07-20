Wounded deputy promoted during ceremony welcoming him back after ambush attack last year

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Bruce Simmons was welcomed back to work with a special ceremony Thursday.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a woman wanted for reportedly trying to use a stolen check to buy a washer and dryer.
To celebrate National Chicken Finger Day, Raising Cane's is holding a contest to win a trip to the New Orleans Friday Chicken Festival.
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 20.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 6800 block of Rembrandt Ave. Thursday afternoon.
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.
Hugh Freeze is resigning as head football coach at Ole Miss effective immediately. The university announcing the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach. A press conference is scheduled for 7:30 pm. Freeze was about to enter his 6th season as head coach of the Rebels, but the program has been mired in NCAA allegations for a number of years. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
