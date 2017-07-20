WANTED: Man accused of beating woman, kidnapping her, then crashing car

The Baton Rouge Police Department is actively seeking a man who is wanted for second degree kidnapping, second degree battery, domestic abuse battery, and child endangerment.

Officials say on July 2, while the victim was putting gas in her car, Reuben Maurice Crawford, 31, reportedly attacked her, beating her until she lost consciousness. Crawford then reportedly dragged the victim into her vehicle by her hair, then sped away at a high rate of speed and crashed into another vehicle. The victim's 9-year-old son was reportedly in the vehicle at the time of the crash and witnessed the whole incident.

After the crash, Crawford reportedly ran from the scene on foot.

Crawford is described as a black male 6' 2" tall, weighing approximately 185 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

