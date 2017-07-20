100 Black Men to host ACT prep class

The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge is all set to host its 2017 fall session of its ACT Prep Academy.

The group hopes to assist students with their test-taking skills to help improve their overall ACT score. The program also aims to help parents and student navigate through the college admissions process.

Sessions for the program will be held after school twice a week for eight weeks at Southern University on Mondays and Wednesday, and at LSU on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students and parents must attend an information meeting to participate in the program. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 3 at 6 p.m. in TT Alain Hall on SU's campus.

Students should also be registered for the October ACT test and are expected to attend all sessions of the program.

Space in the program is limited and applications will be taken on a first come, first serve basis. Fill out an application online here.

https://livestream.com/accounts/11595706/events/4261345/player

