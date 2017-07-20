Police investigating shooting with possible connection to home invasion

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at an unknown location.

The individual who was shot went by private vehicle to the Baton Rouge General. That hospital does not have an emergency room, so he was transported to a different location.

At this time investigators do not know where the shooting occurred.

Police are also investigating a reported home invasion that happened around the same time the shooting victim arrived at the hospital. Additionally, the location of the reported home invasion is less than three miles from the hospital.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

