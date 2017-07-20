Police investigating shooting with connection to home invasion

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 6800 block of Rembrandt Ave. Thursday afternoon.

Officials say two victims were involved, one who sustained an injury to their right forearm, and one injured on one of the fingers on their right hand.

The individuals shot went by private vehicle to Baton Rouge General, which does not have an emergency room, so the victims were then transported to Our Lady of the Lake for treatment.

BRPD officials say they were working a home invasion call that happened in the area, when the resident returned home after hearing what had happened at his house. The homeowner then reportedly left to confront someone he believed was responsible for the home invasion. Police believe it is this individual who pulled out a gun during the altercation and shot the two victims.

The homeowner then reportedly fled the scene on foot.

We will add more details to this story as they become available.

