Gov. Edwards sends letter to Speaker of the House warning of state's 'fiscal cliff'

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB) Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On Thursday, July 20, Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter to Speaker of the House Taylor Barras, warning him of the more than $1 billion fiscal cliff Louisiana is facing. The governor says despite repeated attempts to find solutions, the House of Representatives has been unwilling to discuss viable alternatives to plans he has proposed.

The full letter can be read below:

