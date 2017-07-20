Former Tiger Trai Turner signs 4-year extension with Carolina - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former Tiger Trai Turner signs 4-year extension with Carolina

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
CHARLOTTE, NC (WAFB) -

Former LSU offensive lineman Trai Turner has agreed to a four-year extension with the Carolina Panthers.


Turner played on the LSU O-line from 2011-2014.

As a redshirt freshman, Turner played in 12 games, starting seven.

The following year he took over the starting position for good, playing in 13 games, earning second team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press.

Carolina selected Turner in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has played in 45 games for the Panthers, with 41 starts and two Pro Bowl appearances.

