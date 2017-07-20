Former Tiger Trai Turner signs 4-year extension with Carolina

Former LSU offensive lineman Trai Turner has agreed to a four-year extension with the Carolina Panthers.

Beyond excited today!! Thank you to Mr. Richardson and the Panther family, I'll be a Panther for 4 more years!!! #KeepPounding #SvckaFree — Trai Turner (@trai_turner) July 20, 2017



Turner played on the LSU O-line from 2011-2014.

As a redshirt freshman, Turner played in 12 games, starting seven.

The following year he took over the starting position for good, playing in 13 games, earning second team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press.

Carolina selected Turner in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has played in 45 games for the Panthers, with 41 starts and two Pro Bowl appearances.

